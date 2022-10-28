Rival Camps Divided on Blame for Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition lawmakers both blasted the police’s poor response to the Itaewon crowd crush and called for those responsible to be held accountable.Lawmakers on the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee made the call on Monday during a question-and-answer session of the committee regarding the crush that claimed over 150 lives, but blame was assigned disparately by the rival camps.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) called for the resignation of interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min and Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun.Directing his remarks at the minister, DP Rep. Cheon Jun-ho said Lee had neglected his responsibility as interior minister and had inflicted further pain on the people with his inappropriate remarks.The ruling People Power Party(PPP), on its part, found fault with former Yongsan Police Station chief Lee Im-jae and Ryu Mi-jin, who was in charge of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's emergency call monitoring at the time of the tragic crush.PPP Rep. Chung Woo-taik appeared to shift the blame onto the previous Moon Jae-in administration, saying that two officials are suspected of getting promoted to their top posts three months before the end of the Moon government.