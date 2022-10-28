Transcripts of 119 Emergency Calls during Itaewon Crowd Crush Made Public

Photo : YONHAP News

Phone records of 119 emergency calls made in the frantic hours of the Itaewon crowd crush have been released.The transcripts from the National Fire Agency obtained by minor Basic Income Party Rep. Yong Hye-in show that 87 calls for emergency medical help were answered between 10:15 p.m. on October 29 and 12:56 a.m. on October 30. The first caller reported injuries and warned of possible deaths from a crowd crush.Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 10:17 p.m., a minute before another call reported many people pinned beneath the crowd in the alley beside the Hamilton Hotel. A caller at 10:20 p.m. requested the police to control the flow of people.A total of 19 callers specifically expressed fear deaths could arise from the crowd surge. Calls started to come in simultaneously afterwards, for which many only shrieks, groans or wails were audible.The first group of emergency responders arrived at around 10:29 p.m. and started performing CPR some 13 minutes later. Fire authorities issued the first-stage response alert mobilizing the nearest fire stations at 10:43 p.m., the second stage at 11:13 p.m., and the third at 11:48 p.m.