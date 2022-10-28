Interior Minister Rejects Calls for Resignation, Says Resolved to Make Needed Fixes

Photo : YONHAP News

Rejecting calls for his resignation over the Itaewon disaster, Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min has maintained that it is more important for him to complete his responsibilities in his current position.During a meeting of the parliamentary budget committee on Tuesday, main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Kwon Chil-seung questioned Lee’s refusal to resign, remarking that it is difficult to name a past Cabinet member culpable for a disaster of this scale who did not step down.Minister Lee, in response, said it is more important to handle the aftermath of the tragedy and draft measures for prevention of a similar incident, adding that there has been no request for his resignation by the presidential office.On assertions that he should take political and moral responsibility as a public servant, Lee reiterated that he is fulfilling the obligations of his current position as best he can, underlining that he has renewed determination.