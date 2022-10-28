Interior Minister Rejects Calls for Resignation, Says Resolved to Make Needed Fixes

Rejecting calls for his resignation over the Itaewon disaster, Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min has maintained that it is more important for him to complete his responsibilities in his current position.
During a meeting of the parliamentary budget committee on Tuesday, main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Kwon Chil-seung questioned Lee’s refusal to resign, remarking that it is difficult to name a past Cabinet member culpable for a disaster of this scale who did not step down.
Minister Lee, in response, said it is more important to handle the aftermath of the tragedy and draft measures for prevention of a similar incident, adding that there has been no request for his resignation by the presidential office.
On assertions that he should take political and moral responsibility as a public servant, Lee reiterated that he is fulfilling the obligations of his current position as best he can, underlining that he has renewed determination.