N. Korea Outlet Blasts US Assets in Region, Allies’ Agreement on Future Deployment

North Korea has criticized the deployment of U.S. strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula and the recent Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) between Seoul and Washington via its propaganda outlet.Ryomyong on Tuesday published a commentary by an official of the National Reconciliation Council decrying the deployment to Japan of two out of four B-1B U.S. strategic bombers stationed at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.The article also cited the deployment of a nuclear-powered strategic aircraft carrier and submarines to Busan port -- in apparent reference to the USS Ronald Reagan and the USS Key West -- claiming that such a move exposes the U.S.’ intent to wage a nuclear war on North Korea.The outlet also lashed out at Seoul's defense minister for requesting the additional deployment of U.S. assets to the peninsula during a Security Consultative Meeting(SCM), calling it subservient, shameful conduct.During the SCM held in Washington last Friday, the South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs agreed to boost the frequency and intensity of U.S. assets sent to the peninsula to a degree equivalent to a permanent deployment.