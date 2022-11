Photo : KBS News

The number of inbound travelers who submitted their customs declaration online surpassed 100-thousand over the past three months.According to the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, 100-thousand-848 travelers used the mobile declaration service through November 2, submitting their personal information and declaring items via a QR code that is scanned upon entry.First introduced at Incheon and Gimpo international airports in August, the mobile declaration system jumped from five-point-eight percent of all declarations in August to 26-point-six percent in October.The customs agency plans to expand the service to other international airports in the future.