Pres. Office Reveals Phone Calls Made to Yongsan Police on Night of Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has revealed a timeline of its attempt to contact police officials on the night of the deadly Itaewon crowd crush.According to a report submitted to lawmakers of the National Assembly house steering committee for parliamentary audit purposes, the presidential office was notified of the incident from the fire agency at 10:53 p.m and President Yoon Suk Yeol was made aware at 11:01 p.m.The presidential office's situation room for state affairs telephoned an official at the National Police Agency in charge of public order at 11:18 p.m. on October 29.Even though an hour had passed since the first deaths had occurred at the site, the official on the line said the police were still trying to grasp the situation through the fire department and Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.Two minutes later, the top office called the chief of the Yongsan Police Station, but it went unanswered. At 11:25 p.m., the office tried to contact an official at the station in charge of emergency hotline calls, but again received no response.According to the top office, it eventually got hold of the Yongsan police chief at 11:26 p.m. but he said they were still trying to figure out what was going on.Contact was also made with the Yongsan official in charge of emergency call dispatch at 11:32 p.m., by which time the district police were aware that dozens of people were in cardiac arrest at the site of the crush.In another phone call to the National Police Agency at 11:37 p.m., the presidential office ordered the immediate dispatch of officers to the scene.