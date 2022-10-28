PPP to Seek 1 Mln Won in Income Tax Deduction, Other Initiatives for Livelihoods

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) plans to include a payout of one million won per household as a year-end income tax deduction in next year's state budget.The PPP announced a set of programs with a price tag of two trillion won on Tuesday, focusing on initiatives such as an integrated bus-subway pass and others that support people’s livelihoods, the socially vulnerable and future generations.In line with an agreement between the PPP and the government to expand eligibility to transition from an adjustable mortgage rate to a fixed rate for homes valued as high as 900 million next year, the loan threshold will also be raised to 500 million won.Specialized health care facilities for children and youths suffering from rare diseases will be established by region. Increased funding is planned to improve access for people with limited mobility and to make work environments handicap compatible.The operation of after-school child care programs for elementary school students will be extended to 8 p.m., and relevant programs will be improved to better accommodate children of working parents.