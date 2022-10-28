S. Korea, US Discuss Domestic Impact of Chip Export Controls on China

Photo : YONHAP News

The industry ministry and the U.S. Commerce Department have held their first working-level talks on the impact of Washington's restrictions on the export of advanced semiconductor equipment to China.The ministry said the two sides held a meeting in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss resolutions to industry-related uncertainties, a follow-up measure under a memorandum of understanding on the South Korea-U.S. Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue the two sides signed back in May.Led by deputy minister for trade and investment Moon Dong-min and U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea Kendler, the two sides shared their respective stances on export control and discussed stronger coordination on the issue.They checked the implementation of the export ban on Russia before addressing the latest U.S. measure to restrict the shipment of chip equipment to China and its impact on South Korean industries.The U.S. has granted a one-year grace period for South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, allowing them to continue production activities in China, but Seoul is asking Washington to resolve uncertainties that may arise after the grace period ends.