Bodies of 22 Foreign Victims of Itaewon Crowd Crush Laid in State, Delivered

Photo : YONHAP News

The bodies of 22 of the 26 foreign nationals killed in the Itaewon crowd crush have been placed in burial sites within the country or delivered to their homelands.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk offered the update in a media briefing on Tuesday, saying the bodies of two other foreign victims will be handed over to their countries this week. The remaining two bodies are being processed, with transport anticipated after this week.Lim explained that ministry officials are escorting the departing coffins to the local airports, where they will be sent overseas. South Korean ambassadors and embassy officials in the victims’ countries are on standby at the arrival airports to receive the coffins and the bereaved families with respect.The government will show its best courtesy possible until all the foreign victims rest in peace, he said.According to the ministry, the state-funded funeral expenses and compensation were paid to bereaved families of 18 foreign victims so far. The families of the remaining six foreign victims have this week to complete their applications. The government said earlier it would provide 20 million won in compensation and another 15 million won as funeral expenses for each foreign victim.A total of 26 foreign nationals from 14 countries, including Iran, China, Russia, the U.S., Japan, Australia and France, were killed in the fatal crowd surge in Itaewon, central Seoul, on Oct. 29.