S. Korea to 'Strongly Respond' with Allies to N. Korea's Return to Nuke Testing

Written: 2022-11-08 19:18:47Updated: 2022-11-08 19:33:21

S. Korea to 'Strongly Respond' with Allies to N. Korea's Return to Nuke Testing

Photo : KBS News

The government will closely coordinate with its allies to mount a strong response in the event North Korea pushes forward with a nuclear test, not excluding additional economic sanctions.  

A senior foreign ministry official relayed the stance in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, noting South Korea will take corresponding measures to North Korea’s provocations and also review additional measures. 

When asked on an earlier report by Japan’s Kyodo News on Washington’s purported plan to send a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to the East Sea, the official replied South Korea and the U.S. will maintain their firm joint defense posture and close cooperation. The official, however, declined to comment on the reported planned deployment of U.S. strategic assets, saying that it is difficult to confirm. 

The official reiterated the government’s assessment that Pyongyang is fully ready to conduct a nuclear test, adding it appears to be choosing the timing to maximize its impact.
