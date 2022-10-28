KDCA Chief: Lifting Indoor Masking Mandate Still Too Early

Photo : YONHAP News

Lifting indoor masking rules will be discussed in earnest after an anticipated winter round of COVID-19 infections is over.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Peck Kyong-ran made the remark in a parliamentary question-and-answer session on Tuesday, saying the indoor masking mandate will remain in place for the time being as caseloads edge up ahead of the winter months.Noting that public opinion is split on lifting the restrictions, Peck said that the growth in daily COVID-19 cases has continued for several weeks and as such it is not judged to be the right time to ease the restrictions. Her response comes as health experts warn the daily tally could climb to 200-thousand once the seventh round of the pandemic begins.Meanwhile, regarding concerns that long-term masking will have a negative impact on people’s overall health, the commissioner said it is not clear whether that is the case.However, she added that authorities are conscious that the policy could adversely affect the education and development of children.