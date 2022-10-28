US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Individuals for Aiding N. Korea's Weapons Program

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has imposed sanctions on two individuals involved in transportation and procurement activities for North Korea's development of missiles and weapons of mass destruction.The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday that its Office of Foreign Assets Control(OFAC) imposed sanctions on two Chinese nationals affiliated with the North's state-owned airline Air Koryo.The department said the two were involved in the transportation of electronic parts from China to North Korea on behalf of the North's Ministry of Rocket Industry and helped transport goods from China to the North on behalf of the North's Reconnaissance General Bureau.The OFAC also redesignated a previously sanctioned North Korean cyber agency, Tornado Cash, saying that the crypto mixer was involved in laundering 455 million dollars in crypto stolen by the regime-affiliated Lazarus Group.The Treasury said the moves are part of the U.S.’ ongoing efforts to limit the North’s ability to advance its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs following numerous recent ballistic missile launches, which clearly violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions.