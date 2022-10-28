US Begins 2022 Midterm Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The midterm elections are under way across the United States, with the outcome of Tuesday’s elections likely to determine the balance of power in Congress.The election first kicked off in the eastern state of Vermont at 5 a.m., Eastern Time, with most other states beginning between 6 and 8 a.m. and ending first in Kentucky and Indiana at 6 p.m. before most other states close their polling stations at 7 or 8 p.m.Preliminary election results are expected to come as early as 8 p.m., with more specific results likely to come late at night at the earliest.CNN and foreign media reported that more voters are heading to the polls than expected in closely contested states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Indiana and Michigan.Korean Americans are on the ballot in several states, with Reps. Andy Kim of New Jersey, Young Kim and Michelle Park Steel of California, and Marilyn Strickland of Washington hoping to keep their seats in the House of Representatives, while David Kim is hoping to unseat the incumbent representative in California.Midterm elections take place two years after a presidential election and are often considered a referendum on how U.S. voters feel about the first half of a president's term. The results may shake up the balance of power in Washington for the remainder of President Joe Biden's term.