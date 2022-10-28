US Sticks to Claim on N. Korea's Arms Supply to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense is sticking to its claim that North Korea is covertly supplying artillery shells to Russia for its war in Ukraine, a claim the North has denied.Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder reiterated the position on Tuesday during a daily press briefing when asked about the assertion by the U.S., adding that he does not have anything new to provide beyond what the National Security Council said.The spokesperson said, however, that the information the U.S. has is that North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a significant number of artillery shells, and Washington will continue to monitor the situation.The U.S.’ charge was refuted by a senior official from the North’s defense ministry a day earlier, who said that Pyongyang has never made a deal with Moscow and does not plan to do so, adding that the accusation is a part of a “hostile attempt” to tarnish North Korea’s image.