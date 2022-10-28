Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

US Sticks to Claim on N. Korea's Arms Supply to Russia

Written: 2022-11-09 08:34:18Updated: 2022-11-09 10:48:34

US Sticks to Claim on N. Korea's Arms Supply to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense is sticking to its claim that North Korea is covertly supplying artillery shells to Russia for its war in Ukraine, a claim the North has denied.

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder reiterated the position on Tuesday during a daily press briefing when asked about the assertion by the U.S., adding that he does not have anything new to provide beyond what the National Security Council said.

The spokesperson said, however, that the information the U.S. has is that North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a significant number of artillery shells, and Washington will continue to monitor the situation.

The U.S.’ charge was refuted by a senior official from the North’s defense ministry a day earlier, who said that Pyongyang has never made a deal with Moscow and does not plan to do so, adding that the accusation is a part of a “hostile attempt” to tarnish North Korea’s image.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >