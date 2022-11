Photo : YONHAP News

The SSG Landers have captured this year's Korean Series title.The Landers beat the Kiwoom Heroes with four wins and two losses in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, winning their first title since being rebranded after retail giant Shinsegae Group purchased the SK Wyverns two years ago.The Landers defeated the Heroes 4-3 in Game Six on Tuesday at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon.The club’s first Korea Baseball Organization championship under the name Landers is its fifth overall including its days as the Wyverns, winning the 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2018 Korean Series titles.The team also set a new record of becoming the first "wire-to-wire" team to advance to the Korean Series in the history of South Korean professional baseball, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.