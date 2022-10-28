New COVID-19 Cases Above 60,000 for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported more than 60-thouand COVID-19 cases for a second day to hit the highest daily caseload in about two months.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday that 62-thousand-472 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 42 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to around 25 million-981-thousand.The tally marks the largest since September 15, when it posted 71-thousand-444. The figure rose by some 77-hundred from a week ago and 21-thousand from two weeks ago. It's the highest for a Wednesday figure in eight weeks.The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by 24 from the previous day to 336.Tuesday reported 59 deaths, rising above 50 for the first time since September 25. The death toll rose to 29-thousand-479 with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-11 percent.