Interior Minister: Gov't to Devise Comprehensive Safety Measures by End of Year

Written: 2022-11-09 10:17:20Updated: 2022-11-09 11:11:30

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to devise comprehensive disaster and safety measures by the end of the year to prevent a recurrence of the Itaewon crowd crush.

In his opening remarks at a meeting on Wednesday, Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min announced that a pan-government task force will be established to overhaul the country’s disaster and safety management system.

The interior minister said that to that end, the government will devise comprehensive safety measures by the end of the year, which will include steps to improve the initial response system.

He said the measures will also include preventive and science-based disaster management, as well as steps to enhance the ability to cope with complex and massive disasters.

Lee said that the government is providing full support for the families of the victims of the Itaewon accident, as well as 18 people who are receiving treatment at hospital.
