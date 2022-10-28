Former Pres. Moon Turns over Pair of Dogs Gifted by N. Korean Leader to Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Moon Jae-in has turned over to the government a pair of Pungsan breed dogs he received as a gift from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018.According to Moon’s aides and the Presidential Archive, the two dogs, considered to be part of the archive as gifts received by a president, were handed over in Daegu on Tuesday.The archive said the government is discussing which organization will be charged with the dogs, adding that they will be transferred there once a decision is made.Moon's camp earlier on Monday announced the plan to return the dogs, saying there is no other way but to return them to the state after the presidential office obstructed revisions to the relevant regulations.The former president's side claims that at the end of Moon’s term, the Presidential Archives agreed that follow-up regulations would be drafted to revise an enforcement ordinance to entrust the dogs with the former president and provide him with a stipend for their care.The top office, meanwhile, refuted claims made by Moon’s camp, saying efforts to revise the enforcement ordinance have not collapsed and that related agencies are holding discussions on the matter.