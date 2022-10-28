Defense Ministry: Debris Found in East Sea from N. Korean SA-5 Surface-to-Air Missile

Photo : KBS News

The remains of a missile retrieved from the East Sea by the South Korean military are from a North Korean SA-5 surface-to-air missile.The defense ministry on Wednesday revealed the assessment of missile debris salvaged from waters south of the Northern Limit Line(NLL), the de facto maritime border, last Sunday through retrieval and analysis efforts after North Korea fired a missile south of the line last Wednesday.According to the defense ministry, the Soviet-era SA-5 can also be used as a surface-to-surface missile, adding that such application was witnessed in Russia’s recent attacks against Ukraine.Photos of SA-5 missiles were among those unveiled by the North on Monday as it released detailed accounts of what it called a four-day military operation held last week in response to the joint South Korea-U.S. Vigilant Storm air drills.