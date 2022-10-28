Menu Content

Pres. Yoon to Visit Cambodia, Indonesia for ASEAN, G20 Summits

Written: 2022-11-09 10:55:06Updated: 2022-11-09 15:01:41

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will depart for a six-day trip to Cambodia and Indonesia later this week to attend regional gatherings.

The president will depart for Phnom Penh on Friday to attend a summit with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) before the ASEAN Plus Three summit on Saturday, according to National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Yoon is set to attend the East Asia Summit where he will explain South Korea’s basic stance on regional and international issues while emphasizing Seoul’s active determination to contribute toward freedom, peace and prosperity in the region.

The president will then head to Bali to attend the G20 Summit set for next Tuesday and speak at sessions on food, energy, security and health.

Kim said Yoon’s upcoming trip, his first East Asia tour since assuming office, comes amid pending domestic issues, including North Korea’s provocations and the Itaewon crowd crush.

The adviser said the president plans to return home after taking part in essential meetings, adding that the government will do its best to reap substantial results from the upcoming tour.
