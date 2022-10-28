2 Key Presidential Aides Booted from Assembly Q&A over Scribbled Note

Photo : KBS News

Two senior presidential secretaries were ordered to leave the parliamentary inspection of the top office on Tuesday after the opposition camp took issue with a note the two exchanged.A scribbled note reading “You’re kidding me” was exchanged between senior presidential secretary for public relations Kim Eun-hye and Kang Seung-kyoo, the senior presidential secretary for civil society.The note was filmed by media cameras while main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Kang Deuk-gu was asking Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki and National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han questions about the Itaewon crowd crush.Once the media outlet released the image, DP lawmakers lodged strong protests calling for their dismissal, saying the secretaries had disrespected parliament.In the face of such criticism, Kang and Kim stood up from their seats and issued an apology, with Kim claiming responsibility for the note and saying it had nothing to do with the lawmakers’ questions.However, her gesture failed to appease the DP, leading ruling People Power Party floor leader Joo Ho-young, who heads the National Assembly’s House Steering Committee, to order the two secretaries to leave the chamber.