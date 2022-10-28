Seoul’s Climate Envoy Pledges Support for Emerging Economies' Climate Response

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ambassador for climate and the environment pledged active cooperation in supporting emerging economies to effectively respond to climate change.Speaking at the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate in Egypt as a presidential envoy, Ambassador Na Kyung-won said Seoul has made climate change response a key task as part of its goal to become a global leader.The envoy promised to assist emerging economies in their eco-friendly transition through the expansion of the country's Official Development Assistance(ODA) to fund green initiatives and share green technology.She also said Seoul has decided to maintain its earlier target of a 40-percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 as earlier pledged to the international community despite challenges it may pose to the manufacturing-based economy.Na referred to Seoul's recently announced carbon neutrality and green growth strategy, saying the plan is expected to be carried out in a responsible manner through an orderly transition and based on innovation.