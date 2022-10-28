2024 Curriculum to Include 'Democracy,' Liberal Democracy' in Content

Photo : YONHAP News

The term "democracy" will be used simultaneously with "liberal democracy" or "liberal democratic basic order" in the national school curriculum beginning in the 2024 academic year.According to the education ministry's administrative notice for relevant revisions on Wednesday, the terms will be used appropriately in accordance with historical context.The ministry revised the term "sexual minority" to "members of society facing discrimination due to gender, age, race, nationality, or disability" over concerns that the existing expression could cause confusion among youths regarding their sexual identity.Following the deadly Itaewon crowd crush, the ministry reinforced public safety-related education in schools through books and field activities.Based on opinions collected through November 29, the ministry will draw up final revisions by early December for review and confirmation by the national education committee.