7th Wave of COVID-19 Under Way, Gov’t to Focus on High-Risk Groups

Written: 2022-11-09 14:23:50Updated: 2022-11-09 14:37:03

7th Wave of COVID-19 Under Way, Gov’t to Focus on High-Risk Groups

Photo : YONHAP News

With the winter resurgence of COVID-19 upon the nation, the government has pledged to focus on the vaccination and treatment of people in high-risk groups.

The Central Disease Control Headquarters confirmed the pandemic’s seventh wave in the country has begun.  

Interior minister Lee Sang-min declared the winter wave of the pandemic in progress during Wednesday's COVID-19 meeting, saying the virus transmission has been on the rise for four straight weeks and the reproduction rate has been above one for three.

Noting the number of critical cases and deaths as well as the bed occupancy rate have also surged, the minister said the government will seek to increase the vaccination and treatment rate for those at high risk.

Authorities once again urged the public to get booster shots ahead of the winter season to avoid severe symptoms and to adhere to basic quarantine habits, such as consistent ventilation and indoor mask use.
