Korean American Andy Kim Wins 3rd US Congressional Term

Written: 2022-11-09 14:53:03Updated: 2022-11-09 15:03:47

Photo : YONHAP News

New Jersey Representative Andy Kim has become only the second Korean American to win a third term in Congress.

According to the Associated Press on Tuesday, the Democrat representing New Jersey’s Third District had 55 percent of votes to the 44-point-two percent for his Republican opponent, Bob Healey, with 82 percent of votes in as of 11:30 p.m. local time.

Kim is now the first congressperson of Korean descent to serve three terms since former Republican Rep. Jay Chang-joon Kim of California's 41st District served from 1993 to 1999.

Kim was first elected to Congress in 2018, winning the midterm election against incumbent Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur. He won again in 2020.

A second generation Korean American and an expert in security in the Middle East, Kim began working for the U.S. Department of State in 2009, serving as an adviser at the Pentagon and the White House National Security Council(NSC) during the Barack Obama administration.
