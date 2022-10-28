Wireless Charging for EVs to be Available as Early as December

Photo : YONHAP News

Wireless charging for electric vehicles will become available in the country as early as next month.The Ministry of Science and ICT announced the plan as a part of 12 deregulatory tasks unveiled during an innovative strategy meeting led by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday.The ministry said it would commercialize wireless charging technology by revising related regulations permitting the government to announce frequency spectrums for such technology by the year's end.The ministry will also allow the expanded use of portable devices based on ultra-wideband(UWB) technology, a radio-based communication technology for short-range use.Until now, the government has banned businesses from using the UWB technology at frequencies above 500 megahertz due to concerns of possible interference with communications from airplanes and ships.