Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea to Unveil Indo-Pacific Strategy at ASEAN Summit

Written: 2022-11-09 15:11:06Updated: 2022-11-09 15:14:46

S. Korea to Unveil Indo-Pacific Strategy at ASEAN Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's new Indo-Pacific strategy will be unveiled during President Yoon Suk Yeol's attendance at upcoming regional summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).

National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han said on Wednesday that Yoon will outline the strategy centered on freedom, peace and prosperity during the South Korea-ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday.

He said the revelation will complete the basic framework of Seoul's foreign policy that also comprises multilateral and alliance-based diplomacy.

The government has been drafting the Indo-Pacific strategy since May by installing a task force at the foreign ministry's North American Affairs Bureau.

The development of a regional strategy appears to indicate that the Yoon administration intends to set a clear diplomatic direction and actively respond to changing regional dynamics amid the intensifying rivalry between the U.S. and China.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >