S. Korea to Unveil Indo-Pacific Strategy at ASEAN Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's new Indo-Pacific strategy will be unveiled during President Yoon Suk Yeol's attendance at upcoming regional summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han said on Wednesday that Yoon will outline the strategy centered on freedom, peace and prosperity during the South Korea-ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday.He said the revelation will complete the basic framework of Seoul's foreign policy that also comprises multilateral and alliance-based diplomacy.The government has been drafting the Indo-Pacific strategy since May by installing a task force at the foreign ministry's North American Affairs Bureau.The development of a regional strategy appears to indicate that the Yoon administration intends to set a clear diplomatic direction and actively respond to changing regional dynamics amid the intensifying rivalry between the U.S. and China.