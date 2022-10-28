Police Launch Reform Task Force to Remedy Itaewon Response Shortcomings

Photo : YONHAP News

In the wake of the Itaewon disaster, the police will conduct a major internal overhaul to improve crowd control measures and communication.The National Police Agency announced on Wednesday that it is setting up a task force on reform divided into three areas of crowd control, communication and organizational culture. The task force held its first meeting in the afternoon.The first team will focus on revamping the police safety manual on mass gatherings without specific organizing entities and also establish a warning system using artificial intelligence.The team responsible for communication within the police force will overhaul related systems to enable swift reporting all the way to the top commanders. It will also look into problems and systemic deficiencies with the 112 emergency hotline.The team in charge of organizational culture will seek measures to better train officers and hire and foster professional talent specifically for disaster response.