Photo : YONHAP News

As ballots are being counted in the U.S. midterm elections, North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected at 3:31 p.m. one short-range ballistic missile launched from Sukchon in South Pyongan Province. It is in the process of analyzing its speed, travel distance and altitude.The resumption of missile fire comes four days after its last provocation on Saturday. The regime launched some 35 missiles between November 2 and 5, including an intercontinental ballistic missile, while South Korea and the U.S. were holding their joint Vigilant Storm aerial exercises.The latest launch comes as South Korea's military is engaged in the week-long computer-simulated Taegeuk drills.