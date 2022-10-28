N. Korea Fires SRBM as Ballot Counting Under Way in US Midterm Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Wednesday fired a short-range ballistic missile(SRBM) toward the East Sea, resuming provocations four days after last week's salvo of launches involving over 30 missiles.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the regime fired the SRBM from Sukchon, South Pyongan Province, at 3:31 p.m. The missile's speed was estimated at 30 kilometers, flight distance at 290 kilometers and maximum speed at Mach 6.The South Korean military has strengthened its vigilance and is maintaining full readiness in close coordination with the U.S., the JCS added.In what Pyongyang would later describe as a four-day military operation, North Korea launched some 35 missiles through Saturday in response to the South Korea-U.S. joint aerial exercise, Vigilant Storm, held last week.The latest provocation comes as vote counting is underway in the U.S. midterm elections, which could prelude notable changes to Washington’s policy on Pyongyang if the Republican Party seizes control of Congress. South Korea has also been conducting four-day computer-simulated Taegeuk drills since Monday.The four-day North Korean provocations last week included the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday and the launch of around 23 missiles a day earlier, one of which crossed the de-facto inter-Korean maritime border for the first time ever.Meanwhile, Wednesday’s missile launch marks the North’s 38th this year alone involving ballistic or cruise missiles.