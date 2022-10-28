Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Denounce N. Korea's Continuing Provocations

Written: 2022-11-09 18:46:19Updated: 2022-11-09 19:28:21

Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Denounce N. Korea's Continuing Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's nuclear envoy Kim Gunn held telephone discussions with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts on Wednesday on North Korea’s continuing provocations involving ballistic missiles, including the latest one conducted earlier in the day. 

Seoul’s foreign ministry said Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim held separate telephone conferences with Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi after the North launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea Wednesday afternoon, marking its first launch in four days. 

During the talks, the envoys condemned North Korea for continuing illegal provocations that pose a threat to the peace of the Korean Peninsula and the region despite repeated warnings from the international community. 

Stressing North Korean provocations that run counter to the UN Security Council resolutions cannot be justified under any circumstances, the officials agreed to work together to thoroughly prepare for additional provocations. 

The talks occurred just two days after their three-way telephone meeting, in which they discussed measures to strengthen international coordination against the North’s efforts to fund its nuclear and missile development and bypass international sanctions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >