Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Denounce N. Korea's Continuing Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's nuclear envoy Kim Gunn held telephone discussions with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts on Wednesday on North Korea’s continuing provocations involving ballistic missiles, including the latest one conducted earlier in the day.Seoul’s foreign ministry said Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim held separate telephone conferences with Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi after the North launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea Wednesday afternoon, marking its first launch in four days.During the talks, the envoys condemned North Korea for continuing illegal provocations that pose a threat to the peace of the Korean Peninsula and the region despite repeated warnings from the international community.Stressing North Korean provocations that run counter to the UN Security Council resolutions cannot be justified under any circumstances, the officials agreed to work together to thoroughly prepare for additional provocations.The talks occurred just two days after their three-way telephone meeting, in which they discussed measures to strengthen international coordination against the North’s efforts to fund its nuclear and missile development and bypass international sanctions.