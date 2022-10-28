N. Korea Criticizes US-led Cybersecurity Initiatives

Photo : YONHAP News

Pyongyang has criticized recent U.S.-led multinational gatherings to discuss cybersecurity, arguing that it, along with China and Russia, are being labeled “malignant actors.”The criticism, issued on Wednesday by North Korea’s foreign ministry, targeted Cyber Flag, the annual cyber exercise hosted by the U.S. Cyber Command and attended by U.S. allies late last month. Around 20 countries, including the U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, took part in the five-day event that ran through Oct. 28.Also noting South Korea’s first-ever participation in the annual event, the North claimed Seoul became a subject of international condemnation because of it.North Korea also criticized the Second International Counter Ransomware Initiative Summit. The two-day event brought together 36 countries on October 31 and November 1 to discuss the growing threat of ransomware attacks.During the meeting, China, Russia and North Korea were speculated as main base countries for perpetrators to maneuver cyberattacks involving the malicious software.Accusing Washington’s cyber security policy as a means to realize the U.S. domination of the world, the North asserted that online space that is supposed to be for all humankind is turning into an avenue of acute confrontation due to the U.S. hegemony's divisive policies.