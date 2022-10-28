International US Congresswoman of Korean Heritage Marilyn Strickland Wins 2nd Term

U.S. Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, who is of Korean descent, has won her reelection bid as a representative of Washington state's 10th District.



Strickland, a Democrat, was confirmed to be among the winners of the U.S. midterm election on Tuesday, beating her Republican challenger Keith Swank.



The former mayor of Tacoma, Washington between 2010 and 2017, the 60-year-old politician began her first term at the House of Representatives in January 2021. She drew attention by wearing the Korean traditional hanbok during the inauguration ceremony.



Her victory comes after another Korean American House representative, Andy Kim, a Democrat representing New Jersey’s Third Congressional District, defeated his Republican opponent, Bob Healey to become only the second Korean American to clinch a third term in Congress.



Two more Congress members of Korean heritage, Young Kim and Michelle Park Steel, both of California, are seeking their second terms, with vote counting still under way.