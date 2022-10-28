Pres. Office to Bar MBC Reporters from Presidential Jet for Yoon's Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

Journalists from local broadcaster MBC have been barred from boarding the presidential plane during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s upcoming trip to Southeast Asia.The top office notified the broadcaster of the decision on Wednesday, two days ahead of Yoon's departure for a six-day trip to Cambodia and Indonesia to attend summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the G20.The office said the decision was made in light of repeated distortions and biased reporting on foreign affairs by MBC, adding that the exclusion was “inevitable” to prevent a continuance of such reporting.The office took issue with an MBC report during Yoon's trip to the U.S. in September, claiming that the president had used crude language in a remark about U.S. President Joe Biden and Congress.Yoon's office vehemently denied that the comment was about the U.S. government and has since criticized MBC for reporting "fake news."Protesting the decision, MBC issued a statement saying that the move is clearly an act of restricting reporting by the media.Asked about the matter on his way to work on Thursday, Yoon said presidents go on overseas tours spending a lot of tax money because the national interest is on the line.If the top office actually pushes ahead with the move, MBC plans to secure flight tickets for its journalists itself to cover Yoon's tour in Southeast Asia.