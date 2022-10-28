US Midterm Elections: Republicans Closer to House Win, Control of Senate Undecided

Photo : YONHAP News

As the results of the U.S. midterm elections continue to come in, Republicans are expected to win the House of Representatives by a small margin, but the Senate will likely not be decided for a month.The Associated Press is projecting that the Republicans will retake the house with a narrow majority, but says control of the Senate will not be decided for a while.NBC predicts that the Republicans will secure 222 seats in the House to the Democrats’ 213 seats, while the current projection for the Senate is an even split at 48 seats each.CNN can comfortably estimate that the Republicans will grab 204 seats and the Democrats will get 187 seats in the House, and says that the Republicans can assume they will take 49 seats in the Senate while the Democrats will win 48.Due to the neck-and-neck Senate race in Georgia, the majority in the upper house could be determined by a runoff in Georgia on December 6, with incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker both failing to surpass the 50-percent mark.Korean American incumbents in the House all seem set to keep their seats, with Democrats Andy Kim of New Jersey and Marilyn Strickland of Washington declared the winners of their races, while Republicans Young Kim and Michelle Park Steel, both of California, currently lead.