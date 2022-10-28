US Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has condemned North Korea for launching a short-range ballistic missile right after the U.S. midterm elections.In a statement on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department addressed the launch detected by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff at 3:31 p.m. the same day of one short-range ballistic missile from Sukchon in South Pyongan Province.The department condemned the missile launch as a violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions unanimously adopted by the council and a threat to peace and stability in the region.The statement said that Washington continues to seek serious and sustained dialogue with Pyongyang, but the North is refusing to engage.Meanwhile, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command issued a statement that it was aware of the ballistic missile launch and closely consulting with its allies and partners.The command said that the latest launch did not pose any immediate threat to the U.S. or its allies in the region, but the missile launches highlight the destabilizing impact of the North's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.