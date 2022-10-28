Yoon to Hold Trilateral Summit with Leaders of US, Japan in Cambodia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of regional gatherings in Southeast Asia.President Yoon announced the planned meeting on his way to work on Thursday while speaking to reporters about his six-day trip to Cambodia and Indonesia to attend summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) and the Group of 20.A White House official confirmed that the trilateral summit will be held in Cambodia on Sunday on the margins of the ASEAN meetings.Yoon added that important bilateral summits are also scheduled during the multilateral gatherings, but such one-on-one talks can be arranged or canceled abruptly.Meanwhile, Yoon voiced disapproval of the opposition parties' call for a parliamentary inspection of the Itaewon crowd crush, saying that the people would prefer a probe by the prosecution after the ongoing police investigation.