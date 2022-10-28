Menu Content

Son Heung-min Says Ready to Play at World Cup with Protective Mask

Written: 2022-11-10 10:07:23Updated: 2022-11-10 10:51:07

Son Heung-min Says Ready to Play at World Cup with Protective Mask

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean football star Son Heung-min intends to play in the upcoming FIFA World Cup despite undergoing surgery on Saturday.

The captain of the South Korean national football team, currently recovering from surgery in London after suffering a facial fracture while playing for Tottenham last week, unveiled his willingness to play for Team Korea in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicking off on November 20.

Addressing the protective mask he will be required to wear, Son wrote on his social media that considering the masks that people have put up with for the past two years, the mask that he will wear at the World Cup will be nothing.

He added that he will keep running as long as there is a one-percent chance that he can play, expressing gratitude for so many messages of support and encouragement.

South Korea's first Group H match against Uruguay is set for November 24.
