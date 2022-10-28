Menu Content

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 60,000, On-Week Rise Continues

Written: 2022-11-10 10:10:37Updated: 2022-11-10 10:33:30

New COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 60,000, On-Week Rise Continues

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported more than 50-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with the outbreak of the nation's seventh wave of the pandemic.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that 55-thousand-365 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 50 from overseas.

The country's cumulative caseload broke the 26 million mark by about 37-thousand.
 
The tally dropped by some seven-thousand from a day ago, but rose by over eight-thousand from a week ago, increasing by some 20-thousand from two weeks ago. It is the highest for a Thursday figure in eight weeks.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by 13 from the previous day to 323.

Wednesday reported 52 deaths, raising the death toll rose to 29-thousand-531 with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.
