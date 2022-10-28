Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

One-Stop Support Center for Itaewon Crush Victims, Families Opening Thursday

Written: 2022-11-10 11:26:30Updated: 2022-11-10 13:39:48

One-Stop Support Center for Itaewon Crush Victims, Families Opening Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

A one-stop support center for the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush and their families is set to open on Thursday.

Kim Sung-ho, the vice interior minister for disaster and safety management, said during a press briefing that 23 officials from relevant ministries will be assigned to the all-in-one center to comprehensively manage requests made by the victims and families.

The center will also provide state coverage of medical bills and financial aid.

The vice minister also said interior minister Lee Sang-min is set to preside over a joint government-civilian meeting on the establishment of an information and communications technology(ICT)-based crowd management system.

As of 9:00 a.m. Thursday, the death toll from the Itaewon tragedy stood at 156, including 26 foreigners, with 198 others injured.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >