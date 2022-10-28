One-Stop Support Center for Itaewon Crush Victims, Families Opening Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

A one-stop support center for the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush and their families is set to open on Thursday.Kim Sung-ho, the vice interior minister for disaster and safety management, said during a press briefing that 23 officials from relevant ministries will be assigned to the all-in-one center to comprehensively manage requests made by the victims and families.The center will also provide state coverage of medical bills and financial aid.The vice minister also said interior minister Lee Sang-min is set to preside over a joint government-civilian meeting on the establishment of an information and communications technology(ICT)-based crowd management system.As of 9:00 a.m. Thursday, the death toll from the Itaewon tragedy stood at 156, including 26 foreigners, with 198 others injured.