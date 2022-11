Photo : YONHAP News

The military is seeking to create a headquarters to respond to nuclear arms and weapons of mass destruction(WMD).The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) issued a notice on Thursday proposing an overhaul and expansion of the existing nuclear and WMD response center under its strategic planning division to more effectively restrain North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.The reorganization plan proposed to the defense ministry outlined the new headquarters' duties, as well as adjusted functions to be carried out by different units.After the ministry gathers opinions from related ministries and agencies, the completed proposal will be reviewed by the Cabinet with the aim to implement outlined changes by January of next year.