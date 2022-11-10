Yoon to Kickstart Diplomacy with ASEAN, Hold 3-Way Summit with US, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to kickstart diplomacy in Southeast Asia as he attends international forums in the region for the first time since taking office. On the sidelines, he will also take part in a three-way summit meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts.Choi You Sun reports.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol will land in Cambodia on Friday for the first leg of his six-day diplomatic trip to Southeast Asia. Arriving for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) summit, he is expected to explain his government's new Indo-Pacific strategy based on liberty, peace and prosperity during the three days of summit diplomacy with ASEAN.Speaking to reporters on his way to work Thursday morning, the president said he will hold a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the wake of North Korea's repeated provocations.Reuters also reported that the White House announced the three-way meeting, set to be held on the sidelines of ASEAN-led international forums in Cambodia's Phnom Penh on Sunday.Yoon's office, however, has yet to confirm bilateral discussions with state leaders, most notably those from the U.S., Japan and China.A presidential official was quoted as saying that Yoon hopes to hold brief talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, suggesting that Seoul and Beijing have yet to set an agenda for a two-way meeting.Yoon's office has explained that the fine-tuning of bilateral summits was delayed due to a postponed confirmation of the president's attendance following the tragic Itaewon crowd crush.The president also said he has decided to participate in the upcoming global conferences, including the Group of 20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, for the nation’s interests and to support South Korean businesses' economic activities abroad.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.