S. Korea, UN Refugee Agency Sign Pact to Cooperate on Refugee Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United Nations’ refugee agency have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in responding to the refugee crisis around the world.The framework agreement for an operational partnership was signed by South Korean foreign minister Park Jin and UN High Commissioner for Refugees(UNHCR) Filippo Grandi at a ceremony at the ministry in Seoul on Thursday.The ministry said Park praised the UNHCR's role amid the worsening global refugee situation, while Grandi said his agency is in dire need of partners like South Korea to help find solutions to global challenges caused by forced displacements, climate change and the pandemic.Grandi is currently on a three-day trip to South Korea for meetings with various officials on the global refugee situation, marking his third visit to the country since assuming office in 2016.