Itaewon Crush Investigation Team to Summon Yongsan Police Officers

Written: 2022-11-10 14:13:27Updated: 2022-11-10 14:29:03

Photo : YONHAP News

A special police team investigating the Itaewon crowd crush is expected to summon officials from the Yongsan Police Station as the scrutiny into the cause of the fatal accident continues.

The National Police Agency’s(NPA) special investigation team was set to conduct interviews on Thursday with Yongsan police, seeking clarity on allegations that the station had deleted analysis reports predicting that Halloween festivities would attract crowds to Itaewon.

The unit is already investigating the heads of the intelligence department of the Yongsan Police Station on charges of abuse of authority, destruction of evidence, and professional negligence resulting in death.

The National Police Agency(NPA) will also be bringing in officials from the Yongsan District Office to determine whether the office responded properly before and after the accident.

Another prong of the investigation is looking into the depth of responsibility held by Hamilton Hotel, which had built unapproved structures along the alley where the tragedy occurred.
