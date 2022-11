Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry is reviewing the current support system for North Korean defectors after another resettler was found dead this week.In response to questions about the ministry’s response to the solitary death of a defector in South Gyeongsang Province, a ministry official said on Thursday that institutional improvement measures were under review.While stating that the government has made strong efforts to help defectors adapt and assimilate, the official acknowledged that shortcomings remain.On Monday, a North Korean defector in their 20s, who reportedly struggled with economic hardships, was found deceased in their studio apartment. Some three weeks earlier, officials had discovered another resettler in her 40s had died alone in her Seoul home.