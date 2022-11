Photo : YONHAP News

The second prototype of South Korea's homegrown fighter jet, the KF-21 "Boramae," has successfully completed its maiden test flight.According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Thursday, the jet took off at 9:49 a.m. and landed without a hitch at 10:24 a.m.Various capabilities of the nation’s first domestically developed supersonic jet were tested during the 35-minute flight.The successful inaugural flight of the first prototype on July 19 elevated South Korea to an elite group of only eight countries to have developed their own advanced supersonic fighter jets. There are plans for additional prototypes with a total of six expected to be tested through early next year.