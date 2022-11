Photo : YONHAP News

Vaccination rates against COVID-19 are concerningly low despite a warned winter resurgence of the virus.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the rate of booster inoculation for those aged 18 and up at the start of the winter season stood at three-point-one as of Thursday.By age, the booster rate for those 60 and older stood at nine-point-three despite being prioritized, while a mere zero-point-three of those 18 to 59 have gotten the booster.Health authorities are currently inoculating with bivalent booster shots, which are effective against variants of the omicron strain.With vaccination rates in the single digits at nursing hospitals and facilities where one in four deaths were caused by COVID-19, health authorities have urged more to get boosted.