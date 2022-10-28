S. Korea Wraps up Taegeuk Military Training

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has wrapped up its annual computer-simulated Taegeuk exercise.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that the four-day command post training, aimed at preparing for various threat scenarios linked to North Korea, ended on Thursday.On the last day of the drill, JCS Chairman Kim Seung-kyum visited the Army's Ground Operations Command in Yongin, south of Seoul, and received a briefing on the training.The JCS chief asked the military to use the exercise as an opportunity to improve its operational readiness.As part of this year's Taeguk drills, the military reportedly practiced enhancing operational capabilities under various scenarios of North Korean threats, including nuclear weapons and missiles, as well as those similar to the North’s recent provocations.The exercise did not involve any equipment or troops, but North Korea fired a missile on Wednesday after criticizing the drill via its propaganda media outlets.