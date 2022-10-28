Top Office: Yoon to Hold Summit with Biden in Southeast Asia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a trilateral summit with the leaders of the United States and Japan, as well as a bilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden during his upcoming trip to Southeast Asia for regional gatherings.The presidential office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that President Yoon will hold two-way talks with Biden during the trip, without disclosing the date and venue.On Thursday morning, President Yoon confirmed a planned three-way summit while speaking to reporters about his six-day trip to Cambodia and Indonesia to attend summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) and the Group of 20. He also said planning was under way for a few bilateral summit meetings.An official at the top office said that nothing has been decided yet about a possible bilateral summit with Japan or China.