Yoon to Hold 3-Way Summit with US, Japan, 2-Way Summit with Biden

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to embark on a six-day trip to Southeast Asia to attend international forums in the region.On the sidelines, he will also take part in a three-way summit meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts and a bilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.President Yoon Suk Yeol will land in Cambodia on Friday for the first leg of his Southeast Asia tour. Arriving for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) summit, he is expected to explain his government's new Indo-Pacific strategy based on liberty, peace and prosperity over the three days of summit diplomacy with ASEAN nations.Speaking to reporters on his way into work Thursday morning, the president said he will hold a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the wake of North Korea's repeated provocations.Yoon's office later confirmed that the president will also hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Biden during his time in Southeast Asia, without disclosing the date and venue.An official at the top office said that North Korea's provocation and its nuclear weapons would be among the agenda items for the trilateral summit.Regarding possible one-on-one discussions with Japan or China, the official said that nothing has been decided yet, adding more time is needed for consultation in arranging the schedule.A presidential official was quoted as saying that Yoon hopes to hold brief talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, suggesting that Seoul and Beijing have yet to set an agenda for a two-way meeting.Yoon's office has explained that the fine-tuning of bilateral summits was delayed due to a postponed confirmation of the president's attendance following the tragic Itaewon crowd crush.The president also said he decided to participate in the upcoming global conferences, including the Group of 20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, for the country’s interests and to support South Korean businesses' economic activities abroad.